Ancestral Amphibian Fossil Found by Australian Farmer Identified

A fossil discovered by an Australian chicken farmer in the 1990s has finally been identified as an ancient amphibian with tusks and unique teeth. The 240 million-year-old fossil was found by Mihail Mihailidis as he cleaned a large sandstone slab that was intended for his garden’s retaining wall. Scientists at the University of New South Wales have been working for nearly 30 years to determine the type of creature it belonged to.

The fossil, which is almost perfectly preserved, has been identified as a “heavyset” amphibian measuring approximately 1.2 meters (nearly four feet) in length. It has traits resembling both a crocodile and a giant salamander. The creature likely hunted freshwater fish using its sharp teeth and a pair of fang-like tusks on the roof of its mouth. This particular fossil is significant as it includes both the head and body, along with remarkable soft tissue preservation.

The scientists have given the amphibian the scientific name “Arenaerpeton supinatus,” which translates to “supine sand creeper.” It belongs to a group of extinct animals called “temnospondyls” that existed before the age of dinosaurs. To examine the fossil more closely, researchers utilized a large scanner typically used for inspecting cargo, with the assistance of Australia’s border force.

The fossil was unearthed in the mid-1990s near the coastal town of Umina Beach, approximately an hour’s drive north of Sydney. Its discovery generated considerable international attention, with Time Magazine speculating that it could contribute to the story of human evolution. Matthew McCurry, a paleontologist from the Australian Museum, described the find as one of the most important fossils discovered in New South Wales over the past three decades, representing a crucial part of Australia’s fossil heritage.