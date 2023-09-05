Ancient Humanity Almost Wiped Out 900,000 Years Ago, Study Suggests

A recent study indicates that ancient humanity experienced a severe population bottleneck around 900,000 years ago, with the global population plummeting to about 1,280 reproducing individuals. The small population size persisted for approximately 117,000 years. The research, published in the journal Science, utilized a new computer model developed by scientists from China, Italy, and the United States.

The study employed a statistical method that utilized genetic information from 3,154 present-day human genomes. According to the findings, around 98.7% of human ancestors were lost during this population crash. The researchers speculate that this decrease in population coincided with a gap in the fossil record, possibly indicating the emergence of a new hominin species that served as a common ancestor for modern humans and Neanderthals.

Yi-Hsuan Pan, the senior author of the study and an evolutionary and functional genomicist at East China Normal University, believes that this discovery opens up new avenues of research in human evolution. Questions arise regarding where these individuals lived, how they adapted to catastrophic climate changes, and whether the bottleneck accelerated the evolution of the human brain through natural selection.

The population bottleneck occurred during a period known as the mid-Pleistocene transition, marked by significant climate changes. Glacier periods became more extended and intense, leading to a drop in temperature and extremely dry environmental conditions. These changes likely had a substantial impact on the survival and reproduction of early human ancestors.

Additionally, the scientists propose that the mastery of fire and a shift in climate to one more suitable for human habitation played a role in a subsequent rapid population increase around 813,000 years ago. The earliest evidence of fire being used for cooking dates back to approximately 780,000 years ago in what is now Israel.

While ancient DNA has greatly revolutionized our understanding of past populations, the oldest DNA obtained from a human species to date dates back only about 400,000 years. The computer model used in this study relies on genetic information from modern human genomes to infer population sizes at specific points in history. The research team utilized genetic sequences from 10 African populations and 40 non-African populations.

Experts not involved in the study have found the findings to be intriguing. In a commentary published alongside the study, Nick Ashton, curator of the Paleolithic collections at the British Museum, and Chris Stringer, research leader in human evolution at the Natural History Museum in London, describe the research as “provocative” and highlight the vulnerability of early human populations.

Although the fossil record from that era is limited, Ashton and Stringer note that evidence does exist to suggest the presence of early human species both within and outside of Africa during the proposed period of population collapse. Fossils from this time have been discovered in locations such as China, Kenya, Ethiopia, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The commentators emphasize the need to test the proposed bottleneck against archaeological and human evidence.

Sources:

– Study: Science, Vol. 373, Issue 6557, pp. 857-861, 3 September 2021

– Comment: Science, Vol. 373, Issue 6557, pp. 813-814, 3 September 2021