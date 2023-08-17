The Effects of Deeper Snow on Arctic Permafrost and Carbon Emissions

New research conducted by Earth system scientists at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), reveals that certain regions in the Arctic are experiencing deeper snowpack than usual. This deep snow is causing the thawing of long-frozen permafrost and leading to increased emissions of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. The findings demonstrate that human-caused climate change is not only shortening the snow cover period in the Arctic but also significantly impacting the region’s carbon dynamics.

The study was conducted at the International Tundra Experiment (ITEX) located at Toolik Lake in Alaska. Started in 1994, the experiment aimed to understand the effects of deeper snow on Arctic tundra ecosystems. Over the years, the UCI and Alaska research team discovered that one common Arctic ecosystem, tussock tundra, had become a year-round source of ancient carbon dioxide. This was a result of thawing permafrost buried under snow that was three to four times deeper than the long-term average since 1994.

The research findings indicate that even if human emissions of greenhouse gases were to stop immediately, emissions from Arctic sources would continue. The study highlights the importance of including permafrost emissions in climate change models, as the increased snow cover in the Arctic could greatly accelerate these emissions. The researchers built sensors to directly measure permafrost carbon emissions at their Arctic field site, providing valuable data to quantify these emissions.

The deeper snow in the Arctic acts as an insulating blanket, causing the permafrost to thaw and releasing previously frozen organic matter. This process allows microorganisms to consume the organic matter and release greenhouse gases. The researchers emphasize that permafrost emissions are likely to occur earlier than expected, necessitating urgent action to curb emissions from human-controlled sources.

The study’s findings underscore the need for individuals, CEOs, and governments to decrease emissions and invest in carbon capture solutions. Increased awareness of the threat of emissions from natural sources like permafrost can motivate greater efforts to achieve greenhouse gas reduction targets and mitigate the impacts of climate change.