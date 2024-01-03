Scientists Make Astonishing Discovery of Ancient Mangrove Forest

A team of researchers from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute has made an extraordinary find: the remains of a 22-million-year-old mangrove forest that was devastated by a powerful volcanic eruption. This remarkable rediscovery sheds light on a long-lost ancient ecosystem that once flourished on an island in the Panama Canal.

The scientists stumbled upon the fossilized remains of trees on Barro Colorado Island, unearthing a total of 112 preserved pieces of wood. It became evident that the forest had been obliterated by a violent flow of water, mud, ash, and rocks known as a lahar. This natural disaster left no chance for plants and animals to decompose, resulting in perfectly preserved fossils.

During the early Miocene Epoch, approximately 23 million years ago, the collision of South America and the Caribbean plate formed the landscape of Panama and Central America. As the newly emerged Barro Colorado Island took shape, a thriving mangrove forest grew around its edges. These mangrove trees reached heights of up to 130 feet and benefited from the ideal conditions of the brackish zone where salty and fresh waters meet.

One contributing factor to the forest’s massive size was the atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration during the Miocene, which exceeded 500 parts per million (ppm), compared to today’s approximately 419 ppm. The higher carbon dioxide levels allowed the ancient mangrove species to grow taller than their current day counterparts.

While this incredible discovery has already revealed significant insights into the past, the study is still in its early stages. Researchers plan to publish their findings in the March 2024 issue of the Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology journal.

