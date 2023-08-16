Scientists Use AI to Reconstruct Music from Brain Activity

Researchers at the University of California Berkeley have developed a method to reconstruct music from electrical activity in the brain. The team, led by Dr. Robert Knight and Ludovic Bellier, used artificial intelligence to analyze the brain activity of 29 epileptic patients during brain surgery. The patients had electrodes placed on their brain’s surface and were played Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 1” during the surgery. The researchers were then able to reconstruct the song from the electrical activity in each patient’s brain.

The study focused on the brain’s perception of melody because music is universal and predates language development. The research has important implications for developing brain-machine interfaces, which can help paralyzed patients to express themselves. The goal is to eventually enable communication through thought, making the process more direct and efficient. The research could also shed light on speech disorders and help patients with conditions such as stroke, ALS, and non-verbal apraxia.

The team emphasizes that the current technology requires surgery and that it merely provides a “keyboard for the mind.” They believe that any potential privacy concerns can be addressed, comparing the technology to the monitoring and tracking of online activity by Big Tech companies. The researchers suggest that the fusion of neuroscience and computer engineering has unlimited potential and that they are just scratching the surface of this field. The study paves the way for future advancements that could greatly benefit patients and improve communication through brain-machine interfaces.