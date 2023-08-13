Cosmic Rays from the Sun: New Measurements Raise Questions

Scientists have long studied cosmic rays, energetic particles that bombard Earth from space. These cosmic rays originate from the center of large galaxies as well as the explosive deaths of massive stars. While scientists have known that cosmic rays can also come from the direction of the sun, new measurements from the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC) in Mexico have revealed some unexpected findings.

HAWC recently detected TeV-energy gamma rays from the sun. This is the first time such energetic gamma rays have been observed from our star. Additionally, HAWC observed more of these high-energy gamma rays than anticipated. Current models of the sun’s magnetic field and atmosphere cannot explain this excess energy and brightness, leaving scientists puzzled.

To better understand these findings, researchers are focusing on modeling how cosmic rays interact with the sun’s atmosphere. While the composition of cosmic rays is relatively well-understood, the complex nature of the sun’s magnetic fields and their evolution over time present challenges.

HAWC’s detection relies on the phenomenon of Cherenkov radiation. When energetic charged particles enter water at speeds faster than light can travel in that medium, they create a shockwave of radiation. Photomultiplier tubes within HAWC’s detectors record this radiation, allowing scientists to analyze the data.

During their six-year study, researchers discovered a “gamma ray excess” in the direction of the sun, even after accounting for gamma rays blocked by the sun. The statistical significance of these findings indicates a discovery. Interestingly, HAWC detected more high-energy gamma rays during periods of low solar activity.

The researchers’ next steps involve updating existing models or developing new ones to explain these observations. They suggest that the sun’s magnetic field may affect the flux of gamma rays, and there could be multiple energy-dependent components at play. Further observations at high energies will be crucial in unraveling these mysteries.

Facilities like the LHAASO facility in China and the Southern Wide-field Gamma-ray Observatory in South Africa are expected to contribute valuable data in the future. With more research, scientists hope to solve the puzzles presented by these new measurements of cosmic rays from the sun.