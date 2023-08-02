Scientists Propose Spaceborne “Umbrella” to Mitigate Global Warming Effects

To combat the effects of global warming, scientists have put forth an innovative idea to shield the Earth from the sun using a spaceborne “umbrella.” This concept involves placing the umbrella at the L1 Lagrange point, positioned between the sun and Earth, with the purpose of blocking a portion of solar radiation from reaching our planet.

The underlying principle of this proposal is that greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, contribute to global warming by trapping sunlight around the Earth. By constructing a solar shield at the L1 point, scientists believe they could effectively block approximately 1.7 percent of solar radiation. This intervention would work towards preventing a catastrophic rise in Earth’s temperatures.

However, engineering difficulties arise when it comes to constructing a solar shade at the L1 point. The proposed shield would need to withstand the powerful gravity of the sun, as well as Earth’s gravity, while enduring constant solar radiation. It would have to be both massive, weighing millions of tons, and composed of a material that can remain intact and stay in place.

To tackle these challenges, scientists have suggested employing space materials, such as captured asteroids or lunar dust, as a counterweight to tether a smaller shield. This smaller shield, weighing approximately 35,000 tons, is currently too heavy to launch into orbit. However, with advancements in materials, it might become a practical option in the next few decades.

The concept of the “umbrella” falls under the umbrella of solar geoengineering, a field aiming to mitigate global warming by physically reducing the amount of sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface. Other ideas within solar geoengineering include injecting aerosols into the atmosphere and modifying clouds to reflect more sunlight away from Earth.

The proposal for a spaceborne “umbrella” has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.