The Elusive Demon Particle: Scientists Discover a Predicted Quasiparticle

Scientists have recently made a groundbreaking discovery by observing an elusive quasiparticle, known as the “demon particle,” which was predicted almost 70 years ago. The investigation began with the study of strontium ruthenate, a seemingly ordinary metal. The behavior of electrons within metals and other solids plays a significant role in determining their properties. This includes phenomena like magnetism, transparency, and even superconductivity.

When studying the movement of electrons, it is often easier to describe their collective behavior as quasiparticles or excitations. These are patterns of behavior that emerge when multiple particles, such as electrons, come together to form something interesting. Cooper pairs, for example, are pairs of electrons that enable superconductivity. While many quasiparticles have been studied and observed, there are still elusive ones whose existence has only been theoretically predicted.

The demon particle was first predicted by David Pines in 1956. This theoretical quasiparticle is believed to be massless, electrically neutral, extremely tiny, and short-lived, making its detection challenging. However, its observation is crucial for fundamental science and could have significant industrial and technological applications. The demon particle could facilitate various phenomena in solid-state physics, such as phase transitions and room-temperature superconductivity.

In a recent study published in Nature, a team of researchers from Japan and the US, led by Peter Abbamonte, professor of physics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, successfully observed the demon particle. They were examining the electronic structure of strontium ruthenate using a technique called momentum-resolved electron energy-loss spectroscopy. Unexpectedly, among the electronic excitations in the material, they detected a massless, neutral quasiparticle that matched the predicted properties of the demon particle.

To confirm their finding, the scientists compared theoretical calculations with their experimental data. The results confirmed the presence of the demon particle. Unlike most experiments that involve measuring optical properties, demons do not interact with light due to their electric neutrality. Therefore, a different type of experiment was required.

While the demon quasiparticle has been found in strontium ruthenate, the researchers believe that it likely exists in many other materials. Further studies will be conducted to uncover more examples of this elusive particle.

Source: Ali A. Husain et al, Pines’ demon observed as a 3D acoustic plasmon in Sr2RuO4, Nature (2023), DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06318-8