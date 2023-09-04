Scientists Discover New Decay Mode: Nucleus Decays into Four Particles after Beta Decay

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery by observing a new decay mode in which a nucleus breaks apart into four particles following beta decay. This new decay mode involves oxygen-13, a lighter form of oxygen, decaying into three helium nuclei, a proton, and a positron.

The researchers were able to observe this decay by closely monitoring the breakup of a single nucleus and measuring the resulting particles. This study, published in the journal Physical Review Letters, provides valuable insights into the decay processes and properties of the nucleus before decay occurs.

Previously, scientists had observed different modes of radioactive decay, particularly beta-plus decay, where a proton transforms into a neutron and releases energy through the emission of a positron and an antineutrino. After this initial beta decay, the resulting nucleus may release additional particles to achieve greater stability.

However, the recent discovery is the first time scientists have observed three helium nuclei (alpha particles) and a proton being emitted following beta decay. This finding sheds light on previously unknown decay processes and offers a deeper understanding of the behavior of the nucleus.

To conduct their experiment, the researchers employed a particle accelerator called a cyclotron at the Cyclotron Institute at Texas A&M University. They generated a high-energy beam of radioactive nuclei, specifically oxygen-13, which they directed into a device known as the Texas Active Target Time Projection Chamber (TexAT TPC). The TexAT TPC, containing carbon dioxide gas, served as a detector where the decay of the oxygen-13 occurred.

By introducing oxygen-13 nuclei into the detector one at a time and closely monitoring the decay process, the researchers were able to measure the particles emitted following beta decay using the TexAT TPC. Subsequently, they analyzed the data using computer programs to identify the tracks left by the particles in the gas, enabling them to identify the rare events where four particles were emitted after beta decay.

This groundbreaking discovery opens up new avenues for research in the field of nuclear decay. The results of this study, along with further investigations, will contribute to our understanding of the fundamental properties of atomic nuclei and the processes they undergo.

