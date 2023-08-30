A Newly Observed Oxygen Isotope Defies Expectations

A team of researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan has discovered a new isotope of oxygen that is challenging our understanding of nuclear stability. Oxygen-28, with 20 neutrons in its nucleus, was predicted to be a stable isotope due to its magic number of neutrons. However, the team found that both oxygen-27 and oxygen-28 decayed quickly after their creation, raising questions about the stability of isotopes with specific neutron numbers.

The nucleus of an atom is made up of subatomic particles called nucleons, which consist of protons and neutrons. The number of protons in an atom determines its atomic number, while the number of neutrons can vary, creating different isotopes. Oxygen has 8 protons and can have varying numbers of neutrons. Previously, the largest number of neutrons observed in oxygen isotopes was 18 in oxygen-26. However, the team’s experiments at the RIKEN Radioactive Isotope Beam Factory produced two new oxygen isotopes: oxygen-27 with 19 neutrons and oxygen-28 with 20 neutrons.

Interestingly, both oxygen-27 and oxygen-28 were found to be unstable, decaying into oxygen-24 and 3 or 4 loose neutrons. This is surprising, as oxygen-28 was expected to be doubly magic and therefore stable. “Magic” numbers are specific quantities of protons or neutrons that completely fill shells within the nucleus and are thought to confer stability. Oxygen-16, the most common form of oxygen on Earth, is a doubly magic isotope.

The team’s findings suggest that the neutron shell in oxygen-28 had not been completely filled, which calls into question whether 20 is truly a magic number for neutrons. This is consistent with the phenomenon known as the island of inversion, where shells of 20 neutrons fail to close in isotopes of neon, sodium, and magnesium. Further research is needed to fully understand the unclosed neutron shell and its implications for nuclear stability.

The study highlights the complexity of doubly magic nuclei and suggests that our previous understanding may be incomplete. Obtaining a better understanding of these isotopes will require further investigation and new methods. The researchers hope to probe the nucleus in an excited, higher-energy state to gain more insight into this phenomenon. Overall, this discovery serves as a reminder that the study of nuclear stability and isotopes is an ongoing and evolving field of research.

