Tattooing Gold onto Living Tissue: A Step Towards Integrating Human Cells with Electronics

Researchers have developed a new technique that involves tattooing gold onto living tissue, paving the way for the integration of human cells with electronic devices. By utilizing nanoimprint lithography, scientists were able to print patterns of gold nanodots and nanowires onto mouse embryo fibroblast cells. This breakthrough could lead to the creation of more complex circuitry and has significant implications for healthcare applications.

Engineer David Gracias of Johns Hopkins University, who led the team behind this innovation, explained that the ultimate goal is to have sensors that can remotely monitor and control the state of individual cells in real time. This could facilitate the early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, as tracking the health of isolated cells would allow for interventions before extensive damage occurs to organs.

The integration of electronics with human biology has long been a desired objective, but it presents numerous challenges. One major hurdle is the incompatibility of living tissue with the manufacturing techniques used in electronics production. Current methods often involve harsh chemicals, high temperatures, or vacuums that damage living tissue or soft materials.

The researchers based their technique on nanoimprint lithography, which involves stamping nanoscale patterns into a material. In this case, the material is gold, but the process involves several steps. The nanoscale gold is first printed onto a silicon wafer coated in polymer. Then, the pattern is transferred and adhered to thin films of glass. A biological compound called cysteamine and a hydrogel are then applied to the pattern. Afterward, the pattern is transferred to a fibroblast cell and the hydrogel is dissolved, allowing the gold to bond with the cell.

The researchers also successfully attached gold nanowire arrays to ex vivo rat brains using the same technique. However, the most exciting result was the successful attachment of complex nanopatterns to living cells without causing cell death. This is a significant breakthrough since there is often incompatibility between living cells and the methods used to fabricate electronics.

The simplicity and low cost of nanoscale lithography make this research an essential stepping stone towards the development of more intricate electronics, including electrodes, antennas, and circuits. This technique has the potential to be integrated not only with living tissues but also with hydrogels and other soft materials that typically cannot withstand harsher fabrication methods.

The researchers anticipate that combining this nanopatterning process with various materials and microfabrication techniques will create opportunities for the development of new cell culture substrates, biohybrid materials, bionic devices, and biosensors.

