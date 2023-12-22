Adding Water Before Grinding Coffee Beans: A Scientific Approach to Brewing

A recent study has provided scientific evidence that adding a small amount of water to coffee beans before grinding them can result in a better cup of coffee. The research, published in the journal Matter, shows that moisture reduces static-electricity build-up during grinding, leading to a cleaner and more consistent process.

The study brought together chemists and volcanologists from the University of Oregon, who discovered a shared interest in how tiny particles gain electric charges. Christopher Hendon, a coffee chemist, and Josh Méndez Harper, a volcanologist, realized that the phenomenon they were observing in grinding coffee was similar to what Méndez Harper had studied with volcanic ash. This realization sparked their collaboration to adapt the technology used for studying volcanoes to improve coffee brewing techniques.

Their findings revealed that moisture affects the amount of charge on coffee grounds, with lighter roasts experiencing less static charge compared to darker roasts due to their higher internal moisture content. To counteract this, the researchers found that simply adding a small amount of water to the beans before grinding was an effective solution.

According to Hendon, this method enhances the accessibility of the coffee once it is brewed. By reducing clumps and ensuring that the water reaches all the coffee grounds evenly, the end result is a cup of coffee that is approximately 10 percent more concentrated and flavorful.

The study provides a scientific basis for a practice that coffee enthusiasts may have already been employing intuitively. Now, with this understanding, coffee lovers can make informed choices when preparing their favorite brew. By brewing coffee with this technique, they can not only enjoy a stronger and more consistent cup of joe but also maximize the flavor and get the most out of their coffee beans.