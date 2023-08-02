Scientists Propose Spaceborne “Umbrella” as Innovative Solution to Mitigate Global Warming Effects

Scientists are researching an innovative solution to mitigate the effects of global warming by creating a spaceborne “umbrella” to shield the Earth from the sun’s heat. This concept draws inspiration from the use of umbrellas to block sunlight, similar to how people in Hawaii utilize them during the day. The aim is to prevent sunlight from reaching the Earth’s surface and counteract the rising temperatures caused by greenhouse gas emissions.

The proposal involves placing the “umbrella” at the L1 Lagrange point, situated between the sun and Earth. The L1 Lagrange point is currently occupied by existing sun or solar-wind observing probes such as the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) and the Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE). Scientists aim to develop a solar shield of sufficient size to block approximately 1.7 percent of solar radiation at L1, which would effectively prevent a catastrophic temperature increase on Earth.

However, implementing this idea presents notable engineering challenges. A solar shade deployed at L1 would have to withstand the gravitational forces of both the sun and Earth, along with constant solar radiation. Thus, the shield would need to be massive, weighing millions of tons, and made of sturdy material to ensure stability and integrity. Unfortunately, launching such a large structure into space currently proves impractical due to technological limitations.

To overcome this problem, scientists propose using materials sourced from space, such as captured asteroids or lunar dust, as a counterweight tethered to a smaller shield. By utilizing resources already present in space, the weight of the shield could be significantly reduced, making it feasible to launch using available rockets. However, further advancements in material technologies are required to accomplish this goal, which may take several decades.

This spaceborne umbrella concept belongs to the broader category of solar geoengineering, which explores various methods of reducing sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface to mitigate global warming. Other solar geoengineering ideas include injecting aerosols into the atmosphere and manipulating clouds to reflect more sunlight back into space.

The study discussing this proposal was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on July 31.