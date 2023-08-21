160-Million-Year-Old Sea Spider Fossils Shed Light on Arthropod Evolution

Researchers have discovered 160-million-year-old sea spider fossils in Southern France that are closely related to living species. These findings offer insights into the evolution of sea spiders and will help calibrate the molecular clock, improving our understanding of arthropod evolution.

Sea spiders, a group of marine animals known as Pycnogonida, are poorly studied but are important in understanding the evolution of arthropods. Previous studies have suggested that older sea spider fossils could be closely related to living species, but limitations in observation methods prevented confirmation. Through the use of X-ray microtomography and Reflectance Transformation Imaging, researchers were able to examine the morphology of the fossils in detail and compare them with living species.

The study confirmed that these 160-million-year-old fossils are close relatives of modern sea spiders. Two of the fossils belong to living pycnogonid families, including Colossopantopodus boissinensis (Colossendeidae) and Palaeoendeis elmii (Endeidae). The third species, Palaeopycnogonides gracilis, seems to belong to a family that is no longer present today.

By calibrating the molecular clock using the ages of these fossils, researchers can better understand the timing of sea spider evolution. This information can shed light on how their diversity was impacted by biodiversity crises throughout Earth’s history. The team also plans to investigate other pycnogonid fossil faunae from different time periods and update the tree of life for sea spiders.

These 160-million-year-old sea spider fossils provide valuable insights into the evolution of arthropods. The study highlights the importance of understanding the fossil record and using advanced imaging techniques to investigate the morphology of ancient organisms. This research contributes to our understanding of how sea spiders and other arthropods have evolved over millions of years.