Scientists Discover Creepy-Looking Underwater Species Near Antarctica

A team of scientists from Australia and the United States have made a fascinating discovery after conducting multiple research expeditions near Antarctica. They recently published their findings on a newly discovered species in the journal Invertebrate Systematics. The scientists were on the search for a group of enigmatic sea creatures known as Promachocrinus species, or Antarctic feather stars, which are characterized by their peculiar movements.

Between 2008 and 2017, the researchers explored the Antarctic Ocean extensively, including areas such as the Siple Coast, Diego Ramirez, and Prince Edward Islands. Through their efforts, they were able to identify seven new species of Promachocrinus, increasing the known number of Antarctic feather star species from one to eight. Among these new species is one that the scientists named the Antarctic strawberry feather star due to its resemblance to the shape of a strawberry. Its formal name is Promachocrinus fragarius, derived from the Latin word “fragum,” meaning strawberry.

According to the study, the Antarctic strawberry feather star can be found at depths ranging from 65 to 1,170 meters below the surface. Its coloration ranges from purplish to dark reddish. While the initial appearance of the species might evoke images of an alien-like creature, a closer look reveals its distinctive strawberry-like shape and texture.

The researchers explain that the identification of unknown species, known as dark taxa, from the Antarctic region can be a challenging task that requires comprehensive sampling. They emphasize the importance of using molecular data to differentiate between truly cryptic species and those that can be identified through revised morphological characteristics. This knowledge is crucial for effective biodiversity monitoring.

Overall, the discovery of these new Promachocrinus species near Antarctica provides an exciting glimpse into the diverse underwater ecosystem of this remote region. The scientists’ research efforts not only increase our understanding of these unique creatures, but also emphasize the importance of continued exploration and study of our planet’s oceans.