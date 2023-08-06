Enormous Heat Blob Discovered on Dark Side of the Moon

Scientists have made a fascinating finding on the dark side of the moon that could have significant implications for lunar research. They have discovered an enormous heat blob believed to be emanating from a large deposit of granite hidden beneath the moon’s surface. This granite deposit was likely formed by a volcano similar to those found on Earth.

The heat blob spans a distance of 31 miles and has a temperature of 10°C, which is considered very hot for the moon where temperatures can drop as low as -183°C at night. The presence of granite is rare on other planets, making this find even more exciting.

The location where Earth-like volcanic activity has been discovered is the Compton and Belkovich craters on the moon’s far side. Dr. Matt Siegler, a co-lead researcher at the Planetary Science Institute, noted that the Compton-Belkovich volcano emitted a strong glow at microwave wavelengths.

What makes this discovery truly surprising is that the heat source beneath the Compton-Belkovich volcano is not magma, as initially expected. Instead, it is caused by radioactive elements embedded within the rocks. Researchers have identified a 20-kilometer-wide silicon-rich surface believed to be the caldera of an ancient volcano, bearing a striking resemblance to earthly volcanoes.

The data used to identify this heat source was collected by the Chinese lunar orbiters, Chang’E 1 and Chang’E 2. These orbiters are equipped with an instrument capable of examining the moon’s microwave wavelengths, which assisted in mapping the moon’s sub-surface temperature.

This groundbreaking discovery essentially reveals the existence of a 50-kilometer-wide batholith, a volcanic rock formation that occurs when lava rises into the crust but does not erupt on the surface. Similar formations on Earth include El Capitan and Half Dome in Yosemite, California. The finding unveils an unknown volcanic process on the moon, opening up new avenues for exploration and understanding.