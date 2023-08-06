Sun Detected Emitting Record-Breaking Gamma Rays

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery, detecting the sun emitting an extraordinary amount of gamma rays, which carry the most energy of any wavelength in the electromagnetic spectrum. This discovery marks the highest-energy radiation ever documented coming from our host star.

After analyzing six years’ worth of data, researchers identified an excess of gamma rays, which initially led them to believe they made an error. However, it became clear that the sun was indeed emitting such bright gamma rays due to the sheer quantity.

This discovery has raised important questions regarding the sun’s magnetic field and its role in this newly observed phenomenon. The gamma rays cannot harm humans, but they have significant implications for the future of solar physics.

The detection of these high-energy gamma rays was made possible by the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC), a facility designed to observe particles associated with gamma rays and cosmic rays.

HAWC consists of a network of 300 large water tanks filled with purified water. When high-energy particles from space collide with the liquid, it results in a phenomenon known as Cherenkov radiation. This radiation allows HAWC to survey a large portion of the sky and investigate the origin of high-energy particles heading towards Earth.

Although gamma ray emissions from the sun have been observed before, they were associated with extreme solar events or nuclear fusion processes within the sun. The recent discovery is not connected to those scenarios. Normally, the sun emits infrared, ultraviolet, and visible wavelengths. The gamma rays observed in this study had an energy of about 1 trillion electron volts, which is significantly higher than what had been observed in the past.

This groundbreaking finding challenges our current understanding of the sun and opens up new avenues for research into its behavior.