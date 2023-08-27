New Paint Design Could Reduce Energy Consumption in Buildings

Scientists at Stanford University have developed a new paint that has the potential to significantly reduce our reliance on air conditioners and heaters. This innovative paint can reflect up to 80 percent of mid-infrared light from the Sun, which is ten times more than conventional colored paints. When used on the exterior of a building, it keeps heat out, and when used on the interior, it helps to retain heat. This makes it a versatile solution for year-round energy savings in different climates.

In tests conducted under artificially warm conditions, the paint reduced the energy required for cooling by nearly 21 percent. Under artificially cold conditions, it reduced the energy required for heating by 36 percent. When applied across an entire building, researchers estimate that this paint could save approximately 7.4 percent of the energy required for heating, ventilation, and cooling in mid-rise apartment buildings. Given that buildings in the US account for about 40 percent of the nation’s total energy consumption, this paint could make a significant impact in reducing energy usage and emissions.

Air conditioners are a popular way to combat rising temperatures caused by climate change, but they contribute to carbon emissions, air pollution, and energy inefficiency. Estimates suggest that by 2050, two-thirds of all households worldwide will have air conditioners. The development of this new paint provides an alternative solution that is environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

Unlike other reflective paints, this new paint comes in a variety of colors, including white, blue, red, yellow, green, orange, purple, and dark gray. It consists of two layers—a reflective bottom layer containing silver aluminum flakes and an infrared transparent top layer with colorful inorganic nanoparticles. When sunlight passes through the top layer, it reflects off the mirror-like bottom layer, preventing heat absorption.

The paint is also water-repellent and suitable for use in hot and humid environments. The researchers at Stanford are continuing to refine the technology with the goal of eventually commercializing it.

Source: Stanford University

Definitions:

1. Mid-infrared light: Electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths longer than those of visible light but shorter than those of microwaves.

2. Emissions: The release of gases or other substances into the atmosphere, typically as a result of human activity.

3. Energy consumption: The amount of energy used by buildings, vehicles, or industries.

4. Carbon emissions: The release of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere during the burning of fossil fuels.

5. Air pollution: The presence of harmful substances in the air, which can be a result of industrial activities, vehicle emissions, or natural processes.

6. Low-emissivity films: Films applied to windows and other surfaces that reduce the rate of heat transfer.

7. PNAS: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Source: Stanford University