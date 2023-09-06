Scientists Develop Method to Create Infrared Light Using Quantum Dots

Scientists from the University of Chicago have made significant progress in creating infrared light using colloidal quantum dots. This promising method has the potential to be used in the development of infrared lasers and cost-effective sensors for applications such as exhaust emissions testing and breathalyzers.

Colloidal quantum dots are tiny crystals that emit different colors of light depending on their size. While they are already being used in commercial technology, the current focus is on visible light. Infrared light, which is beyond the range of human vision, has numerous applications, especially in sensing. Infrared light is useful for detecting specific molecules as they absorb light at distinct wavelengths.

To create infrared light, the researchers experimented with the use of quantum dots and a “cascade” technique. In this technique, an electrical current is passed through a device containing quantum dots. The electrons within the device travel through different energy levels, emitting light at each level transition. The researchers successfully demonstrated this cascade effect using quantum dots and found that it was as efficient as existing methods for producing infrared light.

The potential applications of this breakthrough are significant. Inexpensive and easily producible infrared lights and lasers could be developed, opening up new possibilities for various fields. This development also highlights the unique capabilities of quantum dots in harnessing quantum mechanics for practical applications.

Further refinement of the method is expected to enhance its efficiency beyond existing techniques. The researchers envision a future where quantum dots play a pivotal role in the advancement of infrared technology.

Source: University of Chicago – Xingyu Shen et al, Mid-infrared cascade intraband electroluminescence with HgSe-CdSe core-shell colloidal quantum dots, Nature Photonics (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41566-023-01270-5