Scientists Confirm Existence of Non-uniform Distribution of Electron Density in Aromatic Molecules

Scientists from the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry Prague, the Institute of Physics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, and Palacký University Olomouc have experimentally confirmed a theory that has long been assumed regarding a non-uniform distribution of electron density in aromatic molecules. This discovery has significant implications for understanding the physicochemical properties of molecules and their interactions, and it opens up possibilities for designing new nanomaterials.

The researchers have specifically confirmed the existence of a phenomenon known as the “π-hole,” which refers to the non-uniform distribution of electrons found in aromatic hydrocarbons. By replacing peripheral hydrogens with more electronegative atoms or groups of atoms that pull electrons away, the negatively charged electron clouds above and below the plane of carbon atoms transform into positively charged holes.

The team used advanced scanning electron microscopy, specifically the Kelvin Probe Force Microscopy (KPFM) technique, to visualize and study the charge distribution and electron shell structures of molecules at the subatomic and submolecular levels. This technique provided them with comprehensive data sets and deepened their understanding of how charges are distributed within molecules.

The successful completion of this research was made possible by the excellent facilities at Palacký University Olomouc and the participation of outstanding Ph.D. students. The team credits their previous experience with the KPFM technique for refining their measurements and obtaining complete data sets.

This discovery further supports the theories of quantum chemistry, which have predicted both the existence of the π-hole and the previously discovered σ-hole. The confirmation of these phenomena demonstrates the accuracy of theoretical predictions and highlights their reliance even in the absence of experimental evidence.

Understanding the distribution of electron charge in molecules has important implications for chemical and biological processes. This newfound knowledge can aid in the development of new supramolecules and advanced nanomaterials with improved properties. The research conducted by Czech scientists at both the subatomic and submolecular levels is comparable to the discovery of cosmic black holes, which were theorized for decades before their existence was confirmed experimentally.

The study, titled “Visualization of π-hole in molecules by means of Kelvin probe force microscopy,” was published in Nature Communications.

– B. Mallada et al. (2023). Visualization of π-hole in molecules by means of Kelvin probe force microscopy. Nature Communications.

– Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the CAS

– Phys.org