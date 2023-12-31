New Evidence Supports Role of Nuclear Fission in the Formation of Heavy Elements

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that provides evidence of nuclear fission occurring during the merging of neutron stars in the universe. While it has long been believed that heavy elements beyond iron are formed through supernovae explosions or neutron star mergers, recent research by scientists from Los Alamos National Laboratory and North Carolina State University suggests that fission may also play a significant role in this process.

Nuclear fusion and nuclear fission are two distinct types of nuclear reactions that release energy. In a fission reaction, the nucleus of an atom is bombarded with a neutron, causing it to split into smaller nuclei and releasing a large amount of energy. This phenomenon has been extensively used in nuclear reactors and atomic bombs.

By analyzing data from ancient stars, the researchers discovered a potential fission signature, indicating that nature might generate superheavy nuclei beyond the known elements in the periodic table. The correlation observed between light precision metals like silver and rare earth nuclei like europium suggests a consistent process during the formation of heavy elements, which can only be explained by fission.

Matthew Mumpower, a theoretical physicist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and co-author of the research paper published in Science, stated that although the possibility of fission in the cosmos had been previously considered, this is the first time it has been proven. The team’s observations provide compelling evidence that fission is indeed occurring during the genesis of heavy elements.

Not only do these findings confirm long-held theories, but they also challenge existing models of heavy element formation. The existence of elements surpassing an atomic mass of 260 suggests that our current understanding of the upper limits of the periodic table needs to be expanded.

This groundbreaking research opens up new avenues for further exploration and deepens our understanding of the universe’s composition. The role of fission in the formation of heavy elements may have far-reaching implications for our knowledge of astrophysics and the periodic table.

