Space Exploration, Nuclear Energy Development, and Superconductor Research

Russia successfully launched the Luna-25 Moon lander on August 11, embarking on a historic mission to explore the south pole of the Moon. The Luna-25, which does not have a return capsule, was launched by a Soyuz rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East. About an hour later, Luna-25 separated from its Fregat upper stage and successfully entered the flight path to the Moon, marking the success of the first stage of its mission.

Virgin Galactic flew three tourists to the edge of space aboard its V-S-S Unity space-plane on August 10. It’s the second commercial mission of the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, and the first flight carrying paying customers. The passengers included an 80-year-old British Olympian and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean. The plane reached an altitude of over 88 kilometers, which is considered the boundary of space. It later touched down at Spaceport America in the U.S. state of New Mexico, completing the whole flight.

China has achieved a milestone in nuclear energy with the completion of the core module of the world’s first commercial small modular water reactor known as the Linglong One. The Linglong One’s core module was designed by the Nuclear Power Institute of China and its completion in Hainan Province is a historic step in the miniaturization of global nuclear energy. It also confirms China’s global lead in modular SMR construction.

A South Korean team has claimed to discover a superconductor called LK-99 that can work at room temperature and ambient pressure. The material showed zero electrical resistance and the Meissner effect, leading to it levitating above a magnet. However, scientists from other countries remain skeptical, and their attempts to replicate the LK-99 have not shown promising results. Superconductors that work at room temperature and ambient pressure could have significant real-life applications, but further research and validation are needed to confirm this discovery.