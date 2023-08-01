Schroders Explores AI and Blockchain to Transform Operations

Schroders, the fund management company, aims to reduce its £2.5m annual language translation costs by utilizing AI technology. CEO Peter Harrison is driving the firm’s efforts to combine AI and blockchain to revolutionize operations. In April, Schroders introduced its in-house AI tool called Genie, encouraging employees to experiment and explore its potential benefits. Harrison believes that empowering employees to innovate with AI is crucial for driving organizational change. While financial services firms have been cautious about adopting AI due to concerns over accuracy, the chief technology officer of hedge fund company Man Group sees potential in AI models, such as ManGPT, to automate tasks and transform investment decision-making.

Snoop, an open-banking-based personal finance app founded by Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, has been acquired by financial services company Vanquis. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Additionally, Laser Digital Middle East, Nomura’s digital asset subsidiary in Dubai, has received operating license approval from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority. This move signifies their entry into the institutional crypto market and the potential growth of the Middle East’s crypto ecosystem.

In other news, the Department for Business and Trade is searching for a new head of fintech, while the Bank of England is seeking a technology support partner. Euronext is prepared to match the US in shortening settlement times if necessary. Ripple’s legal chief states that only bitcoin and XRP enjoy regulatory clarity. Lastly, the Financial Conduct Authority has launched its new permanent digital sandbox.

(Source: Financial News)