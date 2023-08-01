Schroders Looks to AI and Blockchain to Revolutionize Asset Management

Asset management giant Schroders is aiming to cut costs in language translation by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology. CEO Peter Harrison plans to combine these technologies to transform the way the company manages money. Schroders has been spending £2.5m a year on language translation but hopes to reduce this expense with AI-driven solutions.

In April, Schroders introduced its in-house AI tool called Genie. Harrison encourages employees to experiment with Genie and uncover additional benefits for the firm. Empowering employees in this way is seen as crucial for driving bottom-up innovation and change within the company.

While financial services firms have been cautious about adopting AI due to the risk of generating false information, Man Group’s chief technology officer believes that the firm’s own AI tool, ManGPT, can automate tasks and change investment decision-making processes.

In the world of fintech, Snoop’s acquisition by Vanquis has made headlines. Vanquis, the company formerly known as Provident Financial, has purchased the open-banking-based personal finance app. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but this acquisition signals a positive development for the fintech sector in a subdued M&A environment.

Nomura’s digital asset subsidiary, Laser Digital Middle East, has received approval from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority. This allows the firm to launch trading and asset management businesses in the coming months, targeting institutional investors with over-the-counter trading services. This move reflects the growing interest in the institutional crypto market and the potential of the Middle East’s crypto ecosystem.

Other notable news includes the Department for Business and Trade seeking a new head of fintech, the Bank of England searching for a technology support partner, and Euronext being prepared to match the US’s move to T+1 if necessary. Ripple’s legal chief believes that only bitcoin and XRP benefit from explicit regulatory clarity, and the Financial Conduct Authority’s new permanent digital sandbox is now open for business.