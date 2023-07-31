Schroders Encourages Global Workforce to Utilize AI System Genie

UK fund management giant Schroders is urging its global workforce to embrace the use of Genie, their in-house artificial intelligence (AI) system. Genie, made available to all Schroders employees since April, aims to discover innovative applications for AI within the company while ensuring the protection of confidential information. CEO Peter Harrison believes that empowering employees to explore AI initiatives can drive bottom-up change.

Several ideas proposed by Schroders employees involve leveraging AI to automate financial advice and enhance client reporting, potentially reducing costs, such as the £2.5 million annually spent on language translation. However, the combination of AI and blockchain technology presents an opportunity for significant transformation. To pursue this potential, Schroders acquired a minority stake in Forteus, a blockchain and digital assets firm, with the intention of providing tokenized funds. The company is also actively involved in a project that explores the utilization of a tokenized vehicle for variable capital companies.

Harrison is convinced that blockchain has the power to revolutionize asset management, similar to how the internet transformed the way information is accessed. Schroders’ focus on AI aligns with broader trends in the financial services industry, where companies like hedge fund Man Group have developed their own AI tool, ManGPT. Additionally, PGIM and investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC are also delving into the potential applications of AI technology.

By encouraging their workforce to experiment with Genie, Schroders aims to discover new AI solutions that contribute to the company’s growth and efficiency. This approach echoes the increasing importance and adoption of AI technologies across the financial sector, highlighting the potential for transformative change in the way businesses operate.