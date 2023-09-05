Withings Introduces ScanWatch 2: The Latest Hybrid Health Tracker

Withings has launched its newest flagship hybrid health tracker, the ScanWatch 2. This device follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, offering a combination of analog watch aesthetics and smartwatch functionality. The original ScanWatch gained recognition for its EKG-packing hybrid wearable, and the 2021 model further enhanced its capabilities with features like atrial fibrillation detection and oxygen saturation measurement.

The ScanWatch 2 continues the tradition of a stylish analog watch mechanism accompanied by a digital display. The 38-mm or 42-mm sapphire now houses a 16-bit grayscale OLED panel that provides at-a-glance tracking information.

One of the noteworthy additions to the ScanWatch 2 is the ability to monitor body temperature around-the-clock. This is made possible by a new module featuring a miniaturized heat flux sensor and a temperature sensor, working in tandem with the multi-wavelength PPG heart-rate sensor and accelerometer. Baseline fluctuations during regular activity and workouts are tracked, allowing for enhanced menstrual cycle monitoring and prediction.

In addition to temperature monitoring, the ScanWatch 2 also tracks heart rate variations and can automatically recognize more than 40 activities. An impressive 30-day battery life ensures continuous usage without frequent charging. The device is water-resistant up to 5ATM and offers features like sleep monitoring and respiration tracking.

The ScanWatch 2 is now available for pre-order at a price of $349.95, while a more affordable option, the ScanWatch Light, is also available for $249.95. General sales are set to commence in October.

