Mother Warns of Scammers Using AI to Trick Victims

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
A mother from Canton, Georgia recently had a terrifying experience with scammers who utilized artificial intelligence (AI) to deceive her. Debbie Shelton Moore received a phone call that she believed was from her distressed daughter. The scammers claimed that her daughter had been kidnapped and demanded $50,000 for her release. Moore, in a state of panic, even put the call on speakerphone for her husband to hear.

Fortunately, Moore’s husband, who works in cybersecurity, recognized the call as a scam and immediately contacted their daughter on a separate line to confirm her safety. It was confirmed that she had not been threatened or kidnapped. Realizing the situation, the scammers promptly ended the call, prompting the Moores to reach out to the authorities.

Law enforcement officials warn that scammers are increasingly utilizing AI technology to gather personal information about their victims and manipulate them into paying large sums of money. These criminals search the dark web, buy and sell information, and monitor social media platforms. The accessibility of AI software makes it easier for fraudsters to mimic voices and deceive unsuspecting individuals.

To combat these scams, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office advises people to exercise vigilance and caution when receiving unexpected calls demanding money or sharing alarming news. They stress the importance of not divulging personal or financial information over the phone and suggest verifying the situation with trusted contacts before taking any action.

Debbie Shelton Moore hopes that by sharing her story, she can raise awareness and help others avoid falling victim to scammers who exploit AI technology. It serves as a reminder to remain vigilant in the face of unexpected requests for money and alarming information.

