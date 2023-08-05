Scammers Utilize Artificial Intelligence to Deceive Victims

Scammers have discovered a new way to trick individuals by using artificial intelligence (AI) to clone voices and create convincing phone calls. By replicating people’s voices, scammers can make their schemes seem more genuine and persuasive. They can even employ voice recordings of loved ones claiming to be in distress, adding urgency to their demands.

Cybersecurity experts are cautioning the public about these AI-generated calls, as they can be highly convincing and easily deceive even the most skeptical individuals. Scammers can utilize online programs, available through a monthly subscription, to clone voices effortlessly. By obtaining voice samples from social media or other sources, scammers can generate a voice model that closely resembles the targeted victim’s voice.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of these voice-generating programs, Richard Hickman, the owner of Secured Success, used voice samples of a reporter. Although the modified voice was not an exact match, it sounded convincing enough to potentially deceive someone under the right circumstances.

To protect oneself and loved ones, families are advised to establish a safe word or phrase that is only shared in person and never discussed online. It is crucial to hang up and directly call the loved one’s known phone number if a caller does not use this key phrase.

Hickman additionally recommends setting social media accounts to private to minimize the risk of scammers accessing and using voice samples. By following these precautions, individuals can reduce their chances of falling victim to AI-driven scams.

As scammers continue to take advantage of technological advancements, awareness of AI’s capabilities is vital. David Allan, who fell victim to a phone scam himself, emphasizes the importance of caution and vigilance. He hopes that by sharing his story, others can avoid similar traps.

As AI continues to progress, it is crucial for individuals to stay informed and protect themselves against emerging threats.