Robotic Exoskeleton Gives Three-Legged Dog a New Lease on Life

In unfortunate circumstances, many dogs lose a leg due to various reasons. While dogs can often adapt and function well on three legs, some may face mobility issues as they age. Simone Giertz, owner of a three-legged dog named Scraps, was determined to provide her furry companion with a long and happy life, leading her to design a robotic exoskeleton to assist Scraps.

Giertz began her project by filming Scraps in slow motion to analyze her gait. This helped her conceptualize a motorized leg brace with a dual purpose. The brace would provide torque to reduce muscle strain when Scraps extended her leg, and also act as a cushion, absorbing impact when Scraps placed her leg back down.

Before creating a prototype, Giertz needed to find a wearable solution that Scraps would tolerate. Through experimentation, she discovered a specific type of brace that Scraps was receptive to, serving as a starting point for her exoskeleton design.

While Giertz does not provide extensive details about the electronics used, it appears that the exoskeleton incorporates a brushless DC motor near the knee joint. A controller/driver board equipped with Bluetooth connectivity allows Giertz to adjust parameters and receive feedback using her smartphone. The exoskeleton is powered by a hobby LiPo battery pack, providing easy charging and replacement options.

Although it is too early to determine the long-term effectiveness of the exoskeleton, Scraps seems to be adapting well to her new device. Giertz’s innovative solution demonstrates the potential for technology to improve the quality of life for dogs with mobility challenges.