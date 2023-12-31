Get Big Savings on Top Audio for the New Year

Summary: Bose is offering incredible discounts on top audio products, including headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars. With prices starting at just $99, you can save up to $150 on select items. However, these deals expire tonight, so make your purchase soon to avoid missing out.

Looking for headphones that offer exceptional sound quality and long-lasting performance? Look no further than the award-winning Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. Normally priced at $429, you can now get them for only $379, saving $50. These headphones have been recognized as the best noise-canceling headphones by editors in 2023.

Prefer earbuds? The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are also available at a discounted price. Now priced at $249, you can save $50 on these premium noise-canceling earbuds.

In addition to headphones and earbuds, there are other audio options on sale as well. The Bose SoundLink Flex, our favorite mini Bluetooth speaker, is currently $30 off, making it a steal at just $119. This portable speaker is perfect for parties and get-togethers.

If you want to upgrade your entertainment space, consider the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos and built-in Alexa. With a $100 discount, you can now purchase it for $399. For even better sound quality, take advantage of the $150 off on the Bose Base Module 500, bringing the cost down to $349.

If you haven’t found the perfect fit yet, check out our list of the best earbuds and headphones deals available right now.

FAQ:

Q: When do these deals expire?

A: The deals on Bose audio products expire tonight, so make your purchase soon to ensure you don’t miss out on the savings.

Q: Are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones worth it?

A: Yes, these headphones have been awarded as the best noise-canceling headphones by editors in 2023 and offer excellent sound quality and voice-calling performance.

Q: What is the price of the Bose SoundLink Flex?

A: The Bose SoundLink Flex is currently priced at $119, with a $30 discount.

Q: Can I save on soundbars and speakers?

A: Absolutely! The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is priced at $399 after a $100 discount, and the Bose Base Module 500 is available for $349 after a $150 discount.

Q: Are there more deals available on earbuds and headphones?

A: Yes, check out our list of the best earbuds and headphones deals to explore all the options currently available.