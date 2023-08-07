CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Pre-Order Now for Affordable Advanced Technology

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Pre-Order Now for Affordable Advanced Technology

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, part of the highly acclaimed Galaxy lineup, is set to be released on August 11th, offering a more affordable option for those eager to experience advanced technology. The starting price for pre-ordering the Tab S9 is $799.99, and by using Reviewed’s exclusive link, customers can enjoy an additional $50 discount on their pre-order, regardless of the chosen storage option.

The Galaxy Tab S9 comes in beige and graphite colors and features an impressive 11-inch display. Customers have the choice between two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. As an added perk, Samsung is offering a complimentary storage upgrade, allowing customers to acquire the tablet with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at a discounted price of $120.

For those seeking a larger tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is also available for pre-order. With a wider 12.4-inch display and enhanced storage capacity, customers can save $120 by pre-ordering now, with an original price tag of $1,119.99. Additionally, customers can receive trade-in savings up to $650 if they have an eligible device.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the largest option available for those who desire an even more immersive experience. Priced at $1,199.99, the Tab S9 Ultra features a massive 14.6-inch display, a free storage upgrade, and the possibility of trade-in savings up to $650.

All Galaxy Tab S9 models come with an IP68 rating, which ensures water and dust resistance, providing additional protection for your tablet. Whether you are a student preparing for the upcoming school year or simply looking to upgrade your technology, pre-ordering a Galaxy Tab S9 offers significant savings and allows you to enjoy Samsung’s latest and greatest advancements in tech.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology Promotes Awareness of Chronic Diseases

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Applied Materials Sees Surge in Stock Prices as Chip Stocks Make Strong Comeback

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Samsung Launches Galaxy F34, a Rebranded Version of Galaxy M34, Exclusively for India

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology Promotes Awareness of Chronic Diseases

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Applied Materials Sees Surge in Stock Prices as Chip Stocks Make Strong Comeback

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Samsung Launches Galaxy F34, a Rebranded Version of Galaxy M34, Exclusively for India

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Tips for Decluttering Your Home

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments