Get Ready for Fall: GOG’s Autumn Sale Offers Massive Discounts on Games

As summer comes to a close, gamers have something to look forward to with the start of GOG’s Autumn Sale. Offering discounts of up to 90% off, this sale allows players to stock up on a wide variety of titles without breaking the bank. With over 4,000 games included in the sale, there is something for everyone.

From popular titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Disco Elysium – The Final Cut to lesser-known gems like Dredge and Hero of the Kingdom II, there is no shortage of options to choose from. Even classics like Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 (the Enhanced Editions) are part of the sale, perfect for those who have recently become engrossed in Baldur’s Gate 3 and want to explore the series further.

One standout deal in the GOG Autumn Sale is Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition, which is available at a 67% discount for $49.99. Fans of narrative-driven experiences will find great value in Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, which is offered at a 75% discount for $39.99. Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition is also worth mentioning, with a 50% discount bringing the price down to $69.99. And for fans of epic open-world adventures, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is available at a 70% discount for $49.99.

While GOG’s Autumn Sale is primarily focused on PC games, console gamers can also find great deals elsewhere. Amazon is currently running a buy 1, get 1 free sale on games, featuring titles for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. For more specific deals and discounts, it is recommended to check out dedicated articles for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch deals.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to expand your gaming library this fall. Visit GOG’s Autumn Sale page for a full list of discounted games and start browsing the extensive selection on offer.

Source: IGN Guide – Hannah Hoolihan