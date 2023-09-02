Xbox Series X|S Core Wireless Controller in Stellar Shift Now Available for $49.99

Amazon is currently offering the official Xbox Series X|S Core wireless controller in Stellar Shift for a discounted price of $49.99, which is almost 30% off the original $69.99 MSRP. This controller is identical to the one that comes included with your Xbox Series X or S console, with the only difference being its color scheme.

Stellar Shift is a color-shifting, blue-purple pearlescent shimmer that many consider to be more visually appealing than other Xbox color schemes. Additionally, this version of the controller features a rubberized purple swirl grip, which has unique pattern variations on each individual controller.

Designed for use with both the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, the controller includes several features to enhance the gaming experience. Textured triggers, bumpers, and back case ensure a comfortable and secure grip. The disc-like D-pad allows for more precise input in all eight directions, while the Share button enables easy sharing of screenshots and videos with others.

Whether you’re looking to replace a worn-out controller or simply want to try out a new color scheme, the Xbox Series X|S Core wireless controller in Stellar Shift offers both style and functionality at an affordable price.

