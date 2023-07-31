Savant Capital LLC Acquires Stake in NXP Semiconductors

Savant Capital LLC, a financial firm, has recently acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter. According to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Savant Capital LLC purchased 1,247 shares of NXP Semiconductors’ stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds, such as Asset Dedication LLC and Pacer Advisors Inc., have also made changes to their holdings of NXP Semiconductors.

Equities research analysts have increased their price objectives for NXP Semiconductors. The stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors’ stock is currently trading at $223.31. It reached a one-year low of $132.08 and a one-year high of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.13.

In its recent quarterly earnings report, NXP Semiconductors exceeded the consensus estimate with an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.81. The company generated $3.12 billion in revenue during the quarter.

Additionally, NXP Semiconductors announced a quarterly dividend, and there have been insider sales of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors is known for offering a range of semiconductor products, which include microcontrollers, application processors, and wireless connectivity solutions.