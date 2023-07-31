Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF

In the first quarter of this year, Savant Capital LLC acquired 519 shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF, an exchange-traded fund (ETF), with a total value of approximately $231,000. This investment aligns with Savant Capital LLC’s overall investment strategy.

Not only Savant Capital LLC, but other institutional investors have also made changes to their holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings by 33.3%, bringing its total to 3,025 shares. Cibc World Market Inc. witnessed a 9.9% increase in its holdings, reaching 9,191 shares. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares after a 64.0% increase. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings to 10,973 shares. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF also experienced a 6.2% increase.

On the trading side, iShares Semiconductor ETF observed a 2.2% increase in its stock price, opening at $533.09 on Monday. The firm boasts a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, with a 50-day moving average of $497.78.

Additionally, the company recently declared a quarterly dividend with a dividend yield of 0.49%. Shareholders of record as of June 8th received a dividend of $0.6507.

Formerly known as iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Semiconductor ETF aims to replicate the performance of US-listed semiconductor stocks represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index.

