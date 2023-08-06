Saudi Arabian Enterprise AI Firm Mozn Recognized as Top FinTech Company

Saudi Arabian enterprise AI firm, Mozn, has been acknowledged as one of the top 200 FinTech companies globally and one of the top 25 in the “Digital Business Solutions” category by Statista, a leading statistics firm.

Mozn’s flagship product, FOCAL, is an AI-powered risk and compliance platform that is being adopted by financial institutions across emerging markets, including banks, insurers, and fintechs. FOCAL excels in identifying, measuring, and mitigating risk, preventing fraud, and ensuring AML and KYC/KYB compliance on an international scale.

The “World’s Top FinTechs 2023” list analyzed key performance indicators across nine market segments, evaluating over 1,500 companies from March to May 2023. FOCAL’s evaluation was based on a multi-level KPI research approach.

FOCAL has processed over 1 billion screening checks on beneficiaries to date, enabling clients to improve efficiency, customer experience, and achieve compliance. It leverages Mozn’s market-leading AI engine and configurable automation to set new standards in rapid, accurate, and explainable risk decision-making in multiple languages.

With its AI-driven capabilities, FOCAL continues to expand its list of satisfied clients, establishing Mozn as a trusted partner in delivering impactful risk intelligence and fraud prevention solutions.

Mozn’s founder and CEO, Dr. Mohammed Alhussein, expressed gratitude for the recognition and highlighted the company’s dedication to driving financial security and compliance through AI technology. Mozn aims to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and consistently redefine financial safety and integrity.

Mozn is a Saudi technology company with offices in Saudi Arabia, the UK, and the UAE and has a workforce of nearly 200 employees.