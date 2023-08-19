Satya Nadella: The Journey of a Global Icon

Satya Narayana Nadella, born on August 19, 1967, in Hyderabad, India, is a global icon in the world of technology. Since becoming the CEO of Microsoft in 2014, Nadella has made significant contributions to the growth and success of the computer software giant.

Nadella’s journey began in Hyderabad, where he completed his education in electrical engineering at Mangalore University, earning his B.Sc. degree in 1988. He then moved to the United States to pursue a master’s degree in computer science at the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, which he completed in 1990.

His career took off when he joined Sun Microsystems Inc. as a member of its technology staff. However, in 1992, he made the decision to join Microsoft. At Microsoft, he played a crucial role in the development of Windows NT, an operating system geared towards businesses. Nadella continued his education while working at Microsoft, earning a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago in 1997.

Nadella’s rise within Microsoft was remarkable. He held various positions of increasing responsibility, including vice president of Microsoft bCentral small-business service and corporate vice president of Microsoft Business Solutions. In 2011, he became the president of Microsoft’s server and tools business, a division that generated annual revenues of around $19 billion.

Nadella’s impact also reached the field of cloud computing. He served as the executive vice president overseeing Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, which supported services like Bing, Xbox Live, and Office 365.

In 2014, Satya Nadella took on the role of CEO of Microsoft, becoming only the third person in the company’s history to hold this position. He faced the challenge of overseeing Microsoft’s acquisition of Nokia Corp.’s mobile-device business, worth $7.2 billion. Under his leadership, Microsoft also acquired LinkedIn in 2016.

Beyond his work at Microsoft, Nadella is also an author. He co-wrote the book “Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone” in 2017, offering insights into his personal journey, thoughts on technology, and leadership.

Satya Nadella’s contributions have shaped the future of Microsoft and the technology industry as a whole. His leadership and vision continue to drive innovation and growth within the company.