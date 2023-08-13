Saturn-sized Exoplanet Discovered Using NASA’s TESS

NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has led to the discovery of a new giant exoplanet in transit around a nearby M-dwarf star. The newly found planet, named TOI-4860 b, is similar in size and mass to Saturn. The research paper detailing this finding was published on the pre-print server arXiv.

TESS is currently surveying approximately 200,000 of the brightest stars near the sun to identify and study transiting exoplanets. To date, it has identified over 6,700 candidate exoplanets, 373 of which have been confirmed.

A group of astronomers, led by Jose Manuel Almenara from Grenoble Alpes University in France, confirmed the presence of TOI-4860 b using TESS. They observed a transit signal in the light curve of the M-dwarf star TOI-4860 and further verified this through ground-based photometric observations.

The researchers reported that TOI-4860 b has a radius of approximately 0.77 Jupiter radii and a mass estimated to be 0.27 Jupiter masses, resulting in a mean density of 0.75 g/cm3. The planet orbits its host star every 1.52 days at a distance of about 0.018 AU. Its equilibrium temperature was calculated to be 694° K.

Due to its close proximity to its host star, TOI-4860 b likely experiences strong tidal interactions, which leads to distortions in the planet and orbital decay.

TOI-4860, the parent star, has a spectral type M3.5 and is approximately one third the size and mass of the sun. It has an effective temperature of around 3,255° K and a metallicity level of 0.27. TOI-4860 is located about 262 light years away.

In addition to TOI-4860 b, the researchers discovered an additional signal in the radial velocity data, indicating the presence of another planet in the TOI-4860 system. This potential planet has an orbital period of approximately 427 days, and its mass is estimated to be at least 1.66 Jupiter masses.

The astronomers suggest that TOI-4860 b may have ended up in its current orbit through planet-planet scattering or Kozai resonance with the outer planet, and subsequently became circularized by tidal forces.

In conclusion, TOI-4860 b adds to the limited number of massive planets discovered around mid-to-late M-dwarf stars and presents an intriguing opportunity for further study, particularly in atmospheric characterization through transmission spectroscopy.