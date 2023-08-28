Saturn to Shine Brightest in the Night Sky on Sunday

If you gaze up into the night sky on Sunday, you might just catch a captivating glimpse of Saturn at its brightest. On August 27, the ringed planet will come closest to Earth and bask in the illumination of the Sun. Saturn is expected to be visible along the southern horizon, shining brightly in the sky during this time.

Opposition refers to the alignment of Earth, the Sun, and Saturn in a straight line. While opposition occurs almost every year, the date varies due to the difference in orbital periods. While Earth takes a year to orbit the Sun, Saturn completes its orbit in approximately 29.4 Earth years, causing opposition to occur roughly every 378 days.

During its closest approach to Earth, Saturn will be situated within the constellation Aquarius, with an elevation of 33 degrees in the south around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday morning. This spectacle offers a unique opportunity to witness the planet’s mesmerizing beauty.

Although its brightness will wane after opposition, Saturn will still be visible in the night sky until February 2024. So, even if you miss the peak viewing opportunity on Sunday, you’ll still have several more years to catch a glimpse of this stunning celestial phenomenon.

Source: Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)