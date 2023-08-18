Saturn Shines Brightest and Most Visible in Ontario and Beyond

Saturn, the ringed planet, will be at its brightest and most visible in August and September 2023. From August 18 to September 11, Saturn will be at opposition to the sun, meaning it is closest to Earth and fully illuminated. This makes it the best time of the year to observe the planet.

To see Saturn, look towards the south-southeast and around a third of the way up the sky. It will appear as a yellowish-white “star” and can be seen with the naked eye. However, to see the famous rings, a telescope is necessary. With a small backyard telescope, stargazers should be able to see the thinner, darker outer ring on a clear night.

Saturn is much larger than Earth, measuring 116,464 km or about nine times the size of our planet. It has a total of 146 moons and is the sixth planet from the sun, making it the second largest in our solar system.

The rings of Saturn are composed of 90 to 95 percent water ice and are not solid. The particles within the rings range in size from tiny specks to 10-meter-wide snowballs.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the brilliance of Saturn as it shines brightly during this period in Ontario and beyond.