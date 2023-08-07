CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satim Raises €1.8 Million to Advance Satellite SAR Software for Object Detection and Classification

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Polish company Satim has recently secured €1.8 million in its latest round of funding. The investment, led by venture capital firm Cultivation Capital, aims to support Satim’s advanced software for automatic object detection, identification, and classification using satellite SAR (synthetic aperture radar) imagery.

Satim’s cutting-edge technology focuses on transforming complex satellite SAR data into actionable insights for various sectors such as the military, government, and commercial maritime industries. The funding will enable Satim to further enhance its capabilities, deliver highly accurate information to clients, and drive revolutionary changes in satellite imagery analysis.

One of Satim’s notable achievements is its 90% accuracy in object classification on satellite SAR imagery. This accomplishment has positioned the company as a key player in strategic site monitoring and maritime situational awareness. The participation of prominent investors, including Verissimo Ventures, The Flying Object, Everywhere Ventures, Hustle Fund, Startupist Ventures, and an undisclosed investor from Eastern Europe, further validates Satim’s value proposition and growth potential.

With a dedicated team of experts in data science, remote sensing, AI, SAR, and marine situational awareness, Satim has consistently prioritized innovation. Since its establishment in 2012, Satim has gained recognition for its SATREC software, widely acclaimed for its exceptional automatic object detection, identification, and classification abilities using satellite SAR imagery. The company’s impressive work has also attracted the attention and support of the European Space Agency (ESA), leading to additional funding for research and development initiatives focused on object detection.

The recent €1.8 million investment will significantly contribute to Satim’s mission of revolutionizing satellite SAR technology and providing valuable insights to its clients. With continued innovation and a strong focus on transforming satellite imagery analysis, Satim is poised for further growth and success in the industry.

