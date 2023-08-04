Satellites Disrupting Asteroid Detection in Astronomy

Satellites are causing disruptions in the field of astronomy, particularly in asteroid detection. The concern is that if an asteroid capable of hitting a populated area goes unnoticed, the consequences could be catastrophic. We have yet to identify most of the asteroids that can cause significant damage, and there might be planet-threatening ones that we are completely unaware of.

The increasing number of satellites being launched into space is making it more challenging for astronomers to carry out their work effectively. The crowded near-Earth orbit presents challenges for asteroid detection programs. Moreover, satellites emit radiation that interferes with astronomical observations.

Satellite constellations, made up of large groups of artificial satellites, pose significant problems. Although they provide global connectivity and services like GPS navigation and internet access, they can hinder astronomers’ ability to study the sky. The reflection of sunlight from satellite solar panels can impact optical astronomy and radio astronomy, disrupting observations.

SpaceX and other companies plan to launch thousands more satellites, further crowding Earth’s orbit. This influx of satellites is already causing issues, with starlink satellites sometimes visible to the naked eye and potentially interfering with high-powered instruments. In particular, these satellites could hamper efforts to detect hazardous asteroids.

Detecting hazardous asteroids is crucial, and NASA-funded efforts have identified around 90% of potential global killers. However, there remains an estimated 10% of planet-threatening asteroids that are unknown. Smaller asteroids are even more challenging to detect. Satellites reflecting sunlight in twilight zones, where asteroids may be hiding, pose significant obstacles for astronomers in their search for these celestial objects.

To mitigate the impact of satellites on asteroid detection, the upcoming Vera C. Rubin observatory, also known as the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST), shows promise. This observatory aims to provide detailed mapping of the solar system and collect extensive astronomical data. Its capabilities may help overcome some of the challenges caused by satellites in the future.