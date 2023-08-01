Satellite Propulsion System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.72% by 2027

The satellite propulsion system market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with a projected increase of USD 12,320.9 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is driven by the emergence of low-cost satellites, which has revolutionized the satellite systems industry.

Many countries, including India’s ISRO and companies like SpaceX, are focused on launching innovative and cost-effective satellites. For instance, ISRO plans to introduce low-cost satellite launch vehicles through re-engineering and redesigning space vehicles. SpaceX, on the other hand, is developing reusable space launch vehicles to reduce satellite launch costs and create new opportunities for low-cost satellite-based services.

An emerging trend in the market is the use of xenon as a propellant for electric propulsion in satellites. Xenon is preferred due to its density, ionization potential, and inertness. High-purity xenon is utilized for satellite orbit raising and station-keeping functions. Technavio predicts that over 30% of the satellite market will adopt xenon-driven electric propulsion technology during the forecast period.

The satellite propulsion system market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The segment for chemical propulsion is expected to witness significant growth in market share, while all-electric propulsion systems may face challenges in producing sufficient thrust.

While the growth of low-cost satellites presents opportunities, market participants need to focus on fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in slower-growing segments. Challenges such as insufficient thrust generation with all-electric propulsion systems and difficulties in withstanding launch and space exposure conditions may hinder market growth. However, technological advancements are expected to drive significant developments in the satellite propulsion system market in the coming years.