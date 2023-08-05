CityLife

Satellite Library Established for Navy Kids and Sailors

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 5, 2023
A collaboration between the Coronado Public Library and the Navy Silver Strand Youth and Teen Center has resulted in the establishment of a satellite library onboard the USS Boxer. This library aims to cater to the reading needs of navy kids and sailors.

The efforts of various individuals made the creation of this library possible. They include Executive Officer, Capt. Brian Holmes; Command Master Chief CMDCM Jose J. Ramiro Guzman; Friends of the Library board member Sharon Hall; Library Director Shaun Briley; and Commanding Officer, Capt. Matthew W. Cieslukowski.

The satellite library offers a wide range of books for navy kids and sailors to enjoy. It serves as a convenient and accessible resource for individuals onboard the USS Boxer who are looking to read during their downtime and expand their literary horizons.

This collaboration between the Coronado Public Library and the Navy Silver Strand Youth and Teen Center demonstrates a commitment to promoting literacy and providing educational opportunities for navy personnel and their families. The establishment of this satellite library ensures that sailors and navy kids have access to a diverse selection of books that cater to their individual interests and preferences.

The dedication shown by the individuals involved in setting up the library reflects the importance placed on fostering a love for reading and education within the navy community. The satellite library onboard the USS Boxer is a valuable addition that enhances the quality of life for navy personnel and contributes to their personal and intellectual growth.

