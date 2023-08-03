Satellite Internet Market Projected to Reach Over $6 Billion by 2031

The satellite internet market is expected to reach a valuation of over $6 billion and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8% from 2021 to 2031. The scarcity of internet access is a significant concern, with a large number of households lacking access to internet services.

In developed regions, around 13% of urban and 19% of rural households do not have internet access. The numbers are even higher in developing regions, with approximately 35% of urban and 71% of rural households lacking internet services. The situation is particularly dire in least developed countries, where 74% of urban and 88% of rural households do not have internet connectivity.

Land-locked developing countries also face challenges, with 51% of urban and 84% of rural households lacking internet access. This digital divide has created a need for alternative solutions to provide internet connectivity to these underserved areas.

In the competitive landscape of the satellite internet market, companies from the United States, Canada, Russia, China, India, and Europe are leading the way. SpaceX, Telesat, LeoSat, OnWEeb, Kepler, SES (O3b), Space Norway, Amazon, and Facebook are among the key players in this field.

SpaceX’s satellite internet entity, Starlink, has already launched a constellation of satellites and plans to establish a 30,000 satellite constellation in the future. OneWeb, a joint venture between Airbus and OneWeb, aims to provide global high-speed internet connectivity with 650 satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). Telesat and newcomer Amazon’s project, Kuiper, are also making strides in the satellite internet market.

The satellite internet market is segmented by frequency band, bandwidth, orbit, end-user, and region. The key regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Overall, the satellite internet market is poised for significant growth as it addresses the internet access challenges faced by many households around the world.