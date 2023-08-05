Renting Satellite Internet Kits on Facebook Marketplace

Startup CEO Austen Allred had an interesting experience when he attempted to rent a satellite internet kit for a family vacation. He noticed that some Facebook users were making significant monthly earnings by renting out multiple devices. Allred himself tried to rent a Starlink kit for a camping trip but was unable to get it in time. However, he discovered that these devices were available for rent on Facebook Marketplace, with prices ranging from $25 to $30 per day.

While exact earnings remain unconfirmed, Insider found several Starlink rental options on the platform. The satellite internet service typically costs $599 for the equipment and has a monthly fee of $110 in the US, though prices may vary depending on location and specific plans.

In other news, two Democratic lawmakers who were previously expelled from the Tennessee legislature have emerged victorious in a special election. Their expulsion came after they protested against gun violence, which angered the Republican majority. They will now serve the remainder of their terms.

A recent study highlighted the ongoing impact of systemic racism on preventable deaths. The study revealed that people of color, particularly Black, American Indian, and Alaska Native individuals, are more likely to die compared to their white counterparts.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has started blocking news content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada due to new legislation requiring tech companies to pay for hosting news content.

While satellite internet kits are available for rent on Facebook Marketplace, the platform continues to face scrutiny regarding the quality and credibility of the information it provides to users. A recent study found that Facebook creates distinct news environments where low-credibility publishers and high-credibility publishers exist side by side. Despite the challenges and criticisms, Facebook remains committed to its smart glasses venture, even though only a small percentage of users use them actively.

The “Facebook Files” scandal highlighted the potential consequences of government censorship, as the company’s actions were seen as a disregard for constitutional rights.