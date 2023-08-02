Planet Announces Workforce Reduction as Company Seeks Profitability

Satellite imagery and data analysis company, Planet, has announced plans to reduce its global workforce, affecting 117 employees. The decision comes as CEO Will Marshall cites increased costs and business complexity since the company went public in December 2021, as well as changes in the macroeconomic environment.

In a note posted on the company’s website, Marshall explains that the aim of these changes is to prioritize the highest ROI opportunities for the business and work towards profitability. He takes responsibility for the decision and acknowledges the impact it will have on the affected employees and their families.

To support the departing employees, Planet will provide them with a minimum of 14 weeks’ pay, immigration support benefits, and career counseling. The restructuring plan is expected to result in charges of $7-8 million for the company.

Furthermore, Planet had revised its revenue projection for the fiscal year in June. The company now expects revenue to be in the range of $225-235 million, representing approximately 20% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. This is a decrease from the previously projected $248-268 million in revenue.

Alongside Planet, six other tech companies also announced workforce reductions on the same day. Outreach, inDrive, Increff, Indigo Ag, Archipelago Analytics, and Paper all made staff cuts. As 2023 progresses, the tech industry has witnessed over 223,800 job losses, with the data, edtech, finance, crypto, and retail sectors being the most affected.

