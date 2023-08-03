Satellite Fleet Operator SES Encounters Minor Glitch in O3b mPower Satellites

Satellite fleet operator SES is facing a minor setback in the performance of its first four O3b mPower medium-Earth-orbit broadband satellites. The issue concerns sporadic tripping off of some of the satellites’ power modules, potentially impacting the launch of the third and fourth pair of mPower satellites, which was scheduled for later this year with SpaceX.

However, SES Interim Chief Executive Ruy Pinto has assured that this glitch can be quickly resolved and will not affect the performance of the mPower payloads. Despite this setback, SES remains committed to proceeding with the launch and deployment of the O3b mPower system.

The O3b mPower system is designed to provide global coverage and deliver high-speed broadband connectivity to various sectors, including maritime, aeronautical, and government markets. As the current operator of the O3b constellation, SES already offers connectivity in remote and underserved regions through its medium-Earth-orbit satellites.

The introduction of the mPower system is expected to further enhance SES’s capabilities and capacity to meet the growing demand for broadband services worldwide.

Additional information:

The O3b mPower satellites are part of SES’s initiative to improve global broadband connectivity. They operate in medium Earth orbit, which allows for faster and more efficient data transmission compared to geostationary satellites. The mPower system aims to provide low-latency, high-capacity broadband services to customers around the world.

SES is a Luxembourg-based satellite operator that offers a wide range of communication services via its satellite fleet. With a strong focus on providing connectivity to underserved areas, SES plays a crucial role in bridging the digital divide and enabling access to essential services in remote regions.

Despite the minor glitch, SES’s commitment to deploying the mPower system reflects the company’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for reliable and high-speed broadband services. By expanding its satellite capabilities, SES aims to contribute to the global effort of bridging the digital divide and ensuring equal access to information and opportunities for all.