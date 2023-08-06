Military Leaders Express Concerns over SpaceX’s Starlink

Military leaders from various countries have raised concerns to US officials regarding the control and dominance of Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, SpaceX, according to a recent report. SpaceX’s Starlink, which currently has over 4,500 satellites in orbit, is the leading player in the low Earth orbit satellite internet industry.

The significance of Starlink was highlighted during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where it played a crucial role in providing vital communications to Ukraine after infrastructure damage and disrupted geostationary satellite signals. General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, leader of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, expressed concerns to the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about Musk’s authority over Starlink, including the ability to cut off access. Musk had previously restricted access to Starlink multiple times during the war, impacting Ukraine’s battlefield decisions that relied on the system for communications. Access was controlled through geofencing and influenced by the movements of the conflict. Ukraine had requested Starlink access near Crimea, but Musk declined.

Ukraine has sought alternative suppliers to reduce its dependence on Starlink, but none match its reach. Additionally, nine countries, including those in Europe and the Middle East, have held discussions with American officials about Starlink, expressing concerns about Musk’s power over the technology. Taiwan has also voiced worries, particularly regarding Musk’s involvement in China through Tesla’s manufacturing ties.

China itself has raised concerns about Starlink, claiming that the satellites interfere with its crewed space station module and alleging that Starlink is intended for military purposes. In response, China plans to develop its own low Earth orbit communications megaconstellation.

Despite competition from OneWeb and Amazon’s Kuiper constellation plan, Starlink maintains its position as the leader in the low Earth orbit satellite internet industry.