The Current State of Satellite Constellations in Low Earth Orbit

Satellite constellations like Starlink, OneWeb, Planet, Spire, and Swarm are playing a crucial role in ensuring resilience against asset failures in the new space age. These constellations have successfully launched hundreds of satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO), although some have already deorbited.

Starlink, for instance, currently has about 93.5% of its satellites still in orbit. Out of the 4,734 satellites launched, 306 have decayed and are no longer operational, while 4,428 satellites remain in orbit.

OneWeb, on the other hand, has only witnessed the decay of two satellites launched in 2021. The majority of its constellation, consisting of 636 satellites, is still in orbit and actively functioning.

Planet, a well-known player in the satellite industry, has experienced around 60% decay in its constellation. This means that a significant number of its satellites are no longer operational.

Spire, another notable satellite constellation, has managed to keep approximately 65% of its satellites in orbit. This suggests that a substantial number of their deployed satellites are still actively functioning.

Swarm’s constellation, however, has faced a higher decay rate. Nearly half of its satellites have decayed, leaving as many operational satellites as decayed ones.

It is worth mentioning that while satellites may be in orbit, not all of them may be functional. A small fraction of satellites may face anomalies and remain non-operational.

These current statistics provide a glimpse into the status of some prominent LEO satellite constellations. As the space industry continues to evolve, maintaining a resilient network of operational satellites will become increasingly relevant.